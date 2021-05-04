DA Davidson Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

