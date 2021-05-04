DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.