DA Davidson Weighs in on FormFactor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

