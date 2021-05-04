DAGCO Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 499.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

