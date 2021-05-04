DAGCO Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 88,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 712,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

