DAGCO Inc. Sells 241 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 71,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.93. The company had a trading volume of 288,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,334. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.