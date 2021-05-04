Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 4,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,958,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

