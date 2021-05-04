Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.50 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.45 or 0.00240587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 71,196 coins and its circulating supply is 42,346 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

