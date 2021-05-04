DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,954 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

