DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.