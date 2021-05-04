DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,693.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

