DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

