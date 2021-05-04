DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 197,486 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 639.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,486 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $67,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

