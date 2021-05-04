DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 9,841 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

