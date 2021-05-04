DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 94,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

