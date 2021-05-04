DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,025 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

