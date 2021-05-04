DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 582,519 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582,519 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 180,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

