Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.48

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.