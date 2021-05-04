Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

