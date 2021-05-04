Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,907,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 2,214,899 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

