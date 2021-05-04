Day & Ennis LLC Sells 581 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

