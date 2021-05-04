Deeper Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

