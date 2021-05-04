Degenerator Trading 2.8% Lower Today (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00663257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.86 or 0.02583184 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.