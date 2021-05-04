DEJAVE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $9.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $1,374.23 or 0.02543098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,880.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

