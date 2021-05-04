DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $60,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

