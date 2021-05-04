DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $73,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

