DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $63.60 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $217.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average is $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

