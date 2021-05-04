Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

DELL traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

