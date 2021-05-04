Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

DLA stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.