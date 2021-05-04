Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 4,181 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.