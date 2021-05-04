Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.