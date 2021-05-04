Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $87,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit stock opened at $411.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

