Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 150,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

