Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KHC stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

