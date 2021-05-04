Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,147. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,540,085. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

