Denbury (DEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEN opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

