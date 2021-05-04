Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

