DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Shares of DNZOY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,472. DENSO has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

