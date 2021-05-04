Desjardins Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.47. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

