Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.63 ($66.62).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.46 ($62.89) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.85. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

