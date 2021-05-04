Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

