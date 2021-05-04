Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

