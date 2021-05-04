Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

