DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,056. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.84 and a 200-day moving average of $368.81. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

