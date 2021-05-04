DFI.Money Price Reaches $2,557.67 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $98.72 million and $89.25 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,557.67 or 0.04585517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00071057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.53 or 0.00861527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,578.29 or 0.10001040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00100462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046569 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars.

