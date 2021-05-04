DFI.Money (YFII) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $97.71 million and $98.04 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $2,531.49 or 0.04597561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

