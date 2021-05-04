Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,503. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

