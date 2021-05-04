Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.65 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00004939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $47,246.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002473 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2,233.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00109664 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,594,098 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

