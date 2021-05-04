Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

