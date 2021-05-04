DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.64 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

